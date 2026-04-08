Stock Market Today, April 8: Carnival Jumps After Iran Ceasefire Hopes and Oil Price Plunge

Carnival (NYSE:CCL), global cruise-ship leisure travel operator, closed Wednesday at $28.03, up 11.23%. The stock moved higher tied to Iran ceasefire hopes, collapsing oil prices, and a cruise-sector rally that investors are watching for durability in fuel costs and demand trends.

Trading volume reached 47.8 million shares, coming in about 92% above its three-month average of 24.9 million shares. Carnival IPO'd in 1987 and has grown 611% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained 2.52% to finish Wednesday at 6,783, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 2.80% to close at 22,635. Among cruise lines, industry peers Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) closed at $279.26 (up 4.31%) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) finished at $20.16 (up 7.63%) during the same session.

What this means for investors

Oil plunged 15% today after the U.S. and Iran confirmed plans for a two-week ceasefire even as the sides continue to trade accusations. While the reprieve may be fragile, cruise stocks heavily tied to fuel costs soared.

Carnival recently also announced record revenue and adjusted EBITDA to start its fiscal year and operational improvements helping to mitigate rising fuel costs.

The company also resumed paying quarterly dividends in the first quarter reflecting its strong 2025 financial performance. Investors should expect volatility, particularly tied to the Middle East situation and oil prices. But the company announced a new set of operational targets designed to reflect continued earnings growth momentum, outsized shareholder distributions, and even higher returns to be achieved by 2029.

Should you buy stock in Carnival Corp. right now?

Before you buy stock in Carnival Corp., consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Carnival Corp. wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $532,929!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,091,848!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 928% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 8, 2026.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.