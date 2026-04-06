Stock Market Today, April 6: Tesla Falls After Q1 Delivery Miss as Analysts Cut Targets

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), electric vehicles and energy storage maker, closed Monday at $352.82, down 2.15%. The stock moved lower after bearish analyst commentary and estimate cuts following Tesla’s Q1 delivery miss and investors will be watching how upcoming Q1 earnings will address inventory and EV demand trends.



The company’s trading volume reached 76.8 million shares, which is nearly 23% above compared with its three-month average of 61.8 million shares. Tesla went public in 2010 and has grown 22090% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.43% to finish Monday’s session at 6,611.83, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.54% to close at 21,996.34. Among automotive and clean energy peers, General Motors (NYSE:GM) closed at $73.42 (+1.24%) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) finished at $11.61 (+0.09%) as investors weighed mixed legacy auto sales trends.

What this means for investors

Tesla shares fell after a first-quarter delivery miss prompted analysts to cut targets, with JPMorgan reiterating a bearish rating and pointing to rising inventory and valuation risks. Deliveries of about 358,000 vehicles, alongside weaker energy storage results, reinforced concerns that supply is running ahead of demand, raising the likelihood of further pricing pressure and margin compression even as views on the stock remain divided.

The decline comes even as strong regional data, including a surge in South Korean registrations and Tesla reclaiming the global top EV sales position, suggest demand remains uneven rather than broadly deteriorating. This divergence leaves the stock sensitive to how quickly inventory can be worked down without additional price cuts. Investors will be watching upcoming earnings for evidence that inventory levels are normalizing through improved sell-through rather than through price reductions as well as signs that deliveries stabilize in core markets such as China and North America.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $460,126 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $48,732 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $532,066!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 6, 2026.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.