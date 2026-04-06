Stock Market Today, April 6: Plug Power Jumps After Securing 275-Megawatt Electrolyzer Award

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), a hydrogen fuel cell systems developer, closed Monday at $2.69, up 11.62%. The stock moved higher after Plug Power secured a 275-megawatt GenEco electrolyzer award for Hy2gen Canada’s Courant project. Investors are watching how this scale win shapes near-term order momentum and profitability expectations.

Trading volume reached 98.5 million shares, coming in about 7% above its three-month average of 92 million shares. Plug Power IPO'd in 1999 but its lack of profitability has led to a 98% decline since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.43% to finish Monday at 6,611, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.54% to close at 21,996. Within hydrogen fuel cell systems, industry peers Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) closed at $135 (-0.46%), while FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) ended at $6.67 (+1.06%) as investors monitored clean-power contract pipelines.

What this means for investors

Plug Power’s new electrolyzer project award announced late last week is one of the most significant electrolyzer awards Plug has received to date. It has heightened investor optimism for stronger order momentum and a feasible path to profitability.

Plug investors are expressing confidence in Plug’s new CEO after he stressed cost management and margin expansion in his first public comments as CEO last month.

This project not only verifies demand for its hydrogen-based products, it will also confirm Plug’s ability to supply large-scale, high-capacity requirements.

The company will have to execute to prove its performance, as investors hope for more project wins to follow.

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Howard Smith has positions in Bloom Energy and has the following options: short May 2026 $60 calls on Bloom Energy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.