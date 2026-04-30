Stock Market Today, April 30: Blue Owl Capital Surges As Q1 Results Beat Expectations

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL), an alternative asset manager and private credit firm, closed Thursday at $9.75, up 9.80%. The stock jumped after its Q1 2026 results topped expectations and went some way to easing private credit jitters.

Trading volume reached 68.9 million shares, coming in about 100% above its three-month average of 34.4 million shares. Blue Owl Capital IPO'd in 2020 and has fallen 9% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 added 1.02% to finish at 7,209, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.89% to close at 24,892. Within asset management, industry peers Ares Management gained 5.90% to close at $117.4 and Blackstone finished up 4.80% at $125.58, reflecting broader strength in alternative managers.

What this means for investors

Private credit fears have weighed on Blue Owl Capital recently, causing the stock to plummet by almost 40% in the past six months. These investment funds, which make direct loans to businesses, have come under pressure following bankruptcies, surging redemptions, and fears of overexposure to software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks.

Blue Owl’s Q1 results today told a different story, beating estimates and boosting its share price. Its fee-related earnings rose 14% to $393.6 million year over year and assets under management increased 15% to $314.9 billion.

Blue Owl execs told investors that the anxiety over private credit was overstated and said the firm had realized roughly 10x gains on its SpaceX stake. The firm also pointed out that massive big tech spending on AI infrastructure represents an opportunity for private credit.

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Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Blackstone. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.