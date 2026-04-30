Stock Market Today, April 30: Aurora Innovation Jumps on Hirschbach’s 500-Truck Autonomous Freight Plan

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR), a developer of self-driving technology for various vehicle types and applications, closed Thursday at $5.88, up 15.52%. The stock moved higher after news of an expanded Hirschbach partnership outlining 500 Aurora Driver-powered trucks and a potential multi-year revenue stream in the hundreds of millions. Investors will be following closely regarding the execution of the planned commercial rollout.

The company’s trading volume reached 59.2 million shares, which is about 208% above compared with its three-month average of 19 million shares. Aurora Innovation went public in 2021 and has fallen 41% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 1.02% to finish Thursday at 7,209, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.89% to close at 24,892. Among autonomous vehicle technology peers, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) closed at $381.94 (+9.97%) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) finished at $381.63 (+2.37%), reflecting strong interest in advanced mobility platforms.

What this means for investors

Aurora Innovation shares climbed after the company and Hirschbach Motor Lines announced a non-binding plan to scale up to 500 Aurora Driver-powered trucks for Hirschbach’s autonomous fleet, with deliveries expected to begin in 2027. The proposed deployment envisions up to 500 million driverless miles and a multi-year revenue opportunity in the hundreds of millions of dollars, while final commercial terms remain subject to binding agreements.

The announcement gives Aurora a clearer path from early freight operations toward commercial autonomous trucking, but the stock’s next test is whether these plans translate into binding commitments and actual revenue from delivering paid, driverless miles. Future updates on binding customer commitments, actual truck deployments, and paid driverless miles on commercial routes will determine whether the Hirschbach plan becomes a sustainable and repeatable source of revenue.



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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.