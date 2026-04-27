Stock Market Today, April 27: Qualcomm Rises on Reported OpenAI Smartphone Chip Collaboration

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), a developer of wireless communication technologies and semiconductors for mobile devices and networks, closed Monday at $150.26 up 0.95%. The stock moved higher after reports of a potential OpenAI smartphone-chip collaboration and during Monday’s session investors are watching how this AI opportunity could reshape Qualcomm’s growth mix ahead of its earnings release.



The company’s trading volume reached 41.6 million shares, which is roughly 242% above compared with its three-month average of 12.1 million shares. Qualcomm IPO'd in 1991 and has grown 27,052% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.12% to finish Monday at 7,173.91, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 0.20% to close at 24,887.10. Among semiconductors, industry peers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) closed at $269.50 (-2.77%) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) finished at $418.20 (-1.08%), lagging Qualcomm’s AI-fueled advance.

What this means for investors

Qualcomm shares rose after reports that the company is working with OpenAI on AI-focused smartphone processors, a development that highlights growing interest in running advanced models directly on mobile devices. The potential shift toward on-device AI is particularly relevant for Qualcomm, whose chipsets sit at the center of the smartphone upgrade cycle and could benefit if more processing moves from the cloud to the device.

However, the opportunity with OpenAI is expected to have a long-term impact, with commercial benefits likely to materialize in future product cycles rather than in the near term. Qualcomm’s upcoming earnings will remain dependent on smartphone demand, licensing revenue, and ongoing diversification efforts in automotive and edge computing. Investors will now be watching to see if Qualcomm demonstrates stable handset demand and maintains margin support while positioning its AI capabilities to drive future growth.



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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom, Qualcomm, and Texas Instruments. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.