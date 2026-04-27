Stock Market Today, April 27: Nokia Rises After Analyst Upgrade Highlights Optical and IP Demand from Data Center Buildouts

Nokia (NYSE:NOK), a provider of mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions globally, closed Monday at $10.76, up 2.87%. The stock moved higher after analyst upgrades, AI-focused partnership coverage, and reports highlighting institutional buying, and investors are watching how sustained AI networking demand supports future revenue and earnings growth.

The company’s trading volume reached 138.5 million shares, which is about 119% above compared with its three-month average of 63.2 million shares. Nokia went public in 1994 and has grown 716% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) inched up 0.12% to 7,174, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 0.20% to finish at 24,887. Within communication equipment, industry peers Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) closed at $88.26, down 0.84%, and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) ended at $431.6, down 1.52%.

What this means for investors

Nokia shares increased following an analyst upgrade that referenced better-than-expected earnings and heightened demand related to data center connectivity, especially in optical transport and IP routing. This development indicates increased investor focus on Nokia’s position within high-capacity networks utilized by cloud providers and enterprises as artificial intelligence workloads drive greater data center traffic.

The current environment remains challenged by inconsistent spending from telecom operators and ongoing cost pressures among network equipment vendors. Nokia’s upcoming Q1 2026 earnings report will serve as a key indicator for the stock, as investors seek confirmation that demand for optical and IP networking is translating into sustained revenue growth and margin improvement.



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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cisco Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.