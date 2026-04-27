Stock Market Today, April 27: Cleveland-Cliffs Jumps After Investors Reassess Positive Q1 Trends

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF), a steel producer offering hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and coated products in the U.S. and Canada, closed Monday at $10.62, up 8.86%. The stock moved higher after investors digested last week’s first-quarter results that modestly beat revenue expectations and showed a narrower loss. Domestic steel sector stocks will continue reporting first-quarter results this week.

Trading volume reached 41.9 million shares, coming in about 123% above its three-month average of 18.8 million shares. Cleveland-Cliffs IPO'd in 1987 and has grown 518% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) inched up 0.12% to 7,174, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 0.20% to finish at 24,887. Among steel industry peers, Nucor (NYSE:NUE) closed at $215.05, up 0.35%, and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) finished at $225.04, down 0.77%, underscoring mixed sentiment across producers.

What this means for investors

Investors are watching steel sector earnings to assess fundamental company strength in a strong demand and pricing environment. Cleveland-Cliffs shares initially dropped after its Q1 report last week as investors focused on a net loss exacerbated by one-time energy costs.

Amid a strong steel market, however, Cliffs shipments and revenue increased. Investors looking toward future results are now reacting to peers Steel Dynamics and Nucor confirming strong order book demand and pricing. That should also translate into improved earnings for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Investors should hone in on automotive demand, specifically, as it drives more business for Cliffs than its peers. The company cited that as a headwind in Q1.

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Howard Smith has positions in Nucor and has the following options: short June 2026 $200 calls on Nucor, short May 2026 $190 calls on Nucor, and short May 2026 $230 calls on Nucor. The Motley Fool recommends Steel Dynamics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.