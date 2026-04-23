Stock Market Today, April 23: QuantumScape Jumps After Q1 Results as Management Eyes New Markets

QuantumScape (NASDAQ:QS), which develops solid-state lithium-metal battery technology for electric vehicles, closed Thursday at $7.41, up 1.37%. The stock moved higher after Q1 2026 results, and QuantumScape detailed Eagle production line progress. Investors are also watching how new AI and defense end markets could translate into commercial deals.

Trading volume reached 111.8 million shares, about 651% above its three-month average of 14.9 million shares. QuantumScape IPO'd in 2020 and has fallen 25% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) fell 0.41% to 7,108, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) lost 0.89% to finish at 24,439. Within battery and energy storage names, EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) closed at $207.80 (+2.72%) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR) ended at $19.96 (-0.30%) as investors weighed battery-demand trends across the industry.

What this means for investors

After soaring 32% in early trading, QuantumScape gave back almost all of those gains Thursday. QuantumScape reported a Q1 loss of $0.16 per share versus a $0.18 forecast, but that wasn’t the big news for investors.

The company is just beginning to ramp up its Eagle Line for QSE-5 solid-state battery cells. Automotive customers will be testing the cells with QuantumScape hoping to begin commercial production upon approvals.

Management also noted that it is now eyeing new markets for its battery technology. They include data centers, aerospace, and military. That may help explain why the company added former U.S. Air Force Chief Scientist Dr. Mark Maybury to its Strategic Advisory Board earlier this month. Investors should watch for more commentary related to these sectors.

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Howard Smith has positions in QuantumScape. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends EnerSys. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.