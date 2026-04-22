Stock Market Today, April 22: Micron Technology Surges on Continued Memory Boom

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), a leading memory and storage producer, closed Wednesday at $487.48, up 8.48%. The stock moved higher amid broader confidence in artificial intelligence (AI) memory demand and news of a ceasefire in Iran.

Trading volume reached 45.4 million shares, coming in 9.6% above its three-month average of 41.4 million shares. Micron Technology IPO'd in 1984 and has grown 34,411% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 1.05% to finish Wednesday at 7,138, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) climbed 1.64% to close at 24,658. Within semiconductors, rival Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) rose 1.38% to close at $389.10, and Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) soared 8.37% to finish at $979.07 as AI-related chipmakers continued to benefit from strong demand narratives.

What this means for investors

Micron Technology soared to a record high today on continued optimism about high demand for its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips and wider hopes for a de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

The stock has gained more than 145% in the past six months, though it has been a bumpy ride. Investors are nervous about the sustainability of its growth, which could be undermined by any technical developments that reduce artificial intelligence’s heavy memory needs, weighing on the stock.

Right now, the memory boom looks set to continue. However, further volatility is likely, particularly if the ceasefire in Iran does not lead to a peace agreement soon. Prolonged restrictions on oil transit could reduce investor appetite for high-risk tech stocks.

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Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Western Digital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.