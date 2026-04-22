Stock Market Today, April 22: Boston Scientific Jumps After Q1 Earnings Beat Resets Growth Expectations

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), a medical device developer, closed Wednesday at $64.87, up 8.99%. The stock is jumping after a Q1 earnings beat paired with lowered 2026 guidance. Investors are watching how the reset targets shape growth expectations and valuation. Trading volume reached 40.4 million shares, about 138% above its three-month average of 17 million shares. Boston Scientific IPO'd in 1992 and has grown 1,415% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 rose 1.03% to 7,137, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.64% to 24,658. Within medical devices, industry peers Medtronic closed at $83.22 (+1.49%) and Stryker finished at $329.35 (+0.63%), showing more muted gains than Boston Scientific.

What this means for investors

Boston Scientific reported Q1 earnings this morning that saw sales and adjusted EPS rise 9% and 6%, slipping past Wall Street’s estimates. Despite lowering its full-year sales growth guidance from 10.5% to 7.25% at the midpoint, BSX shares rallied 9% higher today.

While this may seem peculiar at first glance, it is worth noting that BSX stock has gone through the wringer recently, and its shares are still down 37% over the last six months alone -- even after today’s increase. After releasing underwhelming clinical trial data on its Watchman heart implant three weeks ago -- and disappointing with earnings in February -- today’s earnings seemed “good enough” for a company trading at just 19 times forward earnings.

Boston Scientific remains an intriguing stock to me amid its decline, and may interest medical device-savvy investors.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Medtronic. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.