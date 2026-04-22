Stock Market Today, April 22: Alphabet Helps Lead U.S. Markets Higher After Unveiling New AI Chips and Partnerships

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 1.03% to 7,137.12, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) jumped 1.64% to 24,657.57 to notch a record high, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) gained 0.69% to 49,490.02 in a broad relief rally.

Market movers

Mega-cap tech stocks led the way, with Alphabet advancing 2% after unveiling new AI chips and partnerships. Crypto platform Coinbase climbed 5% as the broader crypto market boomed following “truce” headlines, sparking a risk-on environment. Lastly, cybersecurity behemoth CrowdStrike also rose 4% after a bullish analyst upgrade.

What this means for investors

Buoyed by news of an Iran War ceasefire extension, all three of the United States’ main indexes rose today, with the Nasdaq reaching a new record high. While easing geopolitical fears probably did much of the heavy lifting, prompting the market’s resurgence today, Alphabet also played a key role among the mega-cap tech stocks.

Alphabet may have “only” risen 2% today, but it announced:

a Google Cloud partnership with Merck worth up to $1 billion

worth up to $1 billion an expanded deal with Crowdstrike

an agreement with Thinking Labs to provide Nvidia’s AI capabilities through Google Cloud

AI capabilities through Google Cloud its next-Gen AI infrastructure, the A5X, built alongside Nvidia

the release of two new 8th-generation tensor processing units (its in-house processors)

a Google Cloud deal with M&M-maker Mars

expanded partnerships with McKinsey, Accenture, Broadcom, and Oracle

Altogether, it was a good day to have remained fully invested in the market, and Alphabet continues to look interesting to me thanks to its reasonable valuation and immense growth optionality.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Accenture Plc, Alphabet, Broadcom, CrowdStrike, Merck, Nvidia, and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global and recommends the following options: long January 2028 $260 calls on Accenture Plc and short January 2028 $280 calls on Accenture Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.