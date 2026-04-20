Stock Market Today, April 20: POET Technologies Jumps After Responding to Short Report and Clarifying PFIC Status

Poet Technologies (NASDAQ:POET), designs and develops photonic integrated circuits and optical engines. The stock closed at $8.59, up 18.32%. Shares jumped after management issued a detailed rebuttal to a short-seller report and clarified PFIC-related tax concerns, while investors are watching execution on its AI-focused growth and funding plans.

The company’s trading volume reached 44.6 million shares, coming in about 324% above compared with its three-month average of 10.5 million shares. Poet Technologies went pulbic in 2008 and has fallen 14% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The broader U.S. markets eased Monday, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipping 0.22% to 7,109.14 and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) falling 0.26% to 24,404. Among semiconductors, industry peer Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) closed at $895.11, up 0.12%, underscoring how stock-specific headlines are driving dispersion across the group.

What this means for investors

POET Technologies drew renewed investor attention after the company issued a detailed rebuttal to a short-seller report and clarified its PFIC tax status, including plans to provide U.S. shareholders with QEF election information and pursue a potential redomicile to the United States. The development addressed governance and tax-related concerns that had weighed on sentiment, prompting a reassessment of perceived structural risks.

That shift in sentiment comes as POET remains in the early stages of commercialization, with limited revenue and continued reliance on external funding to support expansion of its optical interposer and AI networking initiatives. The company’s positioning in photonics for data center connectivity continues to attract investor interest, but its recent capital raise and low revenue base highlight the gap between its long-term AI infrastructure narrative and near-term financial profile. Market focus will be centered on whether POET Technologies can translate development partnerships and product announcements into initial shipments and repeat customer orders.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lumentum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.