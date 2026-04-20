Stock Market Today, April 20: Nokia Rises Ahead of Q1 Earnings on Strength in AI Networking Demand

Nokia (NYSE:NOK), a provider of telecommunications infrastructure and technology services, closed Monday at $10.61, up 2.91%. The stock is rising after disclosures of institutional repositioning by Waterfront Wealth, and investors are watching next week’s Q1 2026 earnings for signs of AI and optical networking momentum.

The company’s trading volume reached 87 million shares, which is about 54% above compared with its three-month average of 56.5 million shares. Nokia went public in 1994 and has grown 704% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.22% to 7,109.14, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.26% to 24,404. Among telecommunications equipment peers, Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) closed at $11.77 (+3.52%) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) finished at $87.71 (+1.69%), underscoring continued interest in networking hardware.

What this means for investors

Nokia is attracting renewed investor interest ahead of its earnings report, driven by growing demand for optical and AI-driven networking infrastructure. Recent upgrades highlight rising data traffic and capacity needs in cloud and telecom networks. This trend signals a broader move toward next-generation infrastructure spending, with Nokia increasingly positioned among major ecosystem players supporting AI connectivity.

However, the industry environment remains mixed. Ericsson recently reported a sharp profit decline due to restructuring and higher component costs, highlighting ongoing margin pressures despite improving demand. As a result, Nokia’s upcoming results will reflect both strong growth in optical and AI networking and the ongoing challenge of converting demand into consistent profitability, as operators balance investment with cost control.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cisco Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.