Stock Market Today, April 20: Marvell Gains on Reports of Custom AI Chip Talks With Google

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL), a data infrastructure chip designer, closed Monday at $147.84, up 5.83%. The stock moved higher after reports of talks with Alphabet’s Google on co-developing two custom AI chips, and investors are watching potential AI data center design wins.

The company’s trading volume reached 38.7 million shares, which is about 87% above compared with its three-month average of 20.7 million shares. Marvell Technology went public in 2000 and has grown 937% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.22% to 7,109.14, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) fell 0.26% to 24,404.39. Within semiconductors, industry peers Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) closed at $399.63, down 1.70%, and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) finished at $137.52, up 0.97%.

What this means for investors

Marvell Technology drew investor attention after reports that Google is exploring developing two custom AI chips with the company, including a memory processing unit designed to complement its tensor processing units and a new TPU architecture aimed at improving AI model efficiency. The development is significant because hyperscaler chip programs can translate into multi-year, high-margin revenue streams, potentially positioning Marvell more directly within the custom silicon supply chain supporting large-scale AI workloads.

The move also highlights how quickly expectations can build around potential design wins, even as the details remain uncertain. JPMorgan and others have pushed back on claims that Marvell has secured TPU-related business, underscoring that the stock is reacting to the prospect of future programs rather than confirmed production. Investors will be focused on whether these discussions progress into defined design wins or production commitments with hyperscale customers.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom, Marvell Technology, and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.