Stock Market Today, April 20: Fermi Shares Plunge on CEO and CFO Resignations

Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI), an AI-focused private power developer, closed Monday at $5.40, down 17.56%. The stock fell as investors reacted to the departures of its chief executive officer (CEO) and chief financial officer (CFO), as well as it calls “Fermi 2.0” -- a new strategic direction.

Trading volume reached 61 million shares, coming in over 550% above its three-month average of 9 million shares. Fermi IPO'd in 2025 and has fallen 78% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.24% to 7,109, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) declined 0.26% to 24,404.

Among data center REITs, industry peers Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) closed up 0.14% at $203.91, and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) gained 1.41% to finish at $1,103.97, underscoring wider sector confidence.

What this means for investors

Fermi has struggled since going public last October, falling by almost 80% in the past six months. One of the major challenges is that Fermi hasn’t found customers for its planned Project Matador data center in Texas. The project hopes to become the country’s largest combined energy and data campus, but its lack of major clients has delayed progress.

Today’s price drop shows investors are unsure about the impact of the firm’s dramatic leadership shake-up and new direction. However, Stifel analysts just reiterated a “buy” rating on the stock on the basis that a new CEO may be better able to negotiate with potential Matador customers. As such, investors will be watching who gets appointed as Fermi’s new CEO.

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Emma Newbery has positions in Digital Realty Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Digital Realty Trust and Equinix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.