Stock Market Today, April 20: BlackBerry Surges After QNX Expands Integration With Nvidia Edge AI Platform

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), a secure communications and IoT software provider, closed Monday at $5.50, up 13.17%. The stock jumped after news of an expanded QNX integration with Nvidia’s IGX Thor for edge AI systems. Investors are watching how these safety‑critical AI and automotive deals translate into sustained QNX revenue growth. Trading volume reached 55.1 million shares, about 497% above its three-month average of 9.2 million shares. BlackBerry IPO'd in 1999 and has grown 186% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 slipped 0.22% to 7,110, while the Nasdaq Composite eased 0.26% to 24,404. Within systems software, industry peers Gen Digital closed at $20.42 (+1.49%) and Fortinet finished at $82.60 (+0.93%), underscoring broader strength in security and infrastructure names.

What this means for investors

BlackBerry’s QNX operating systems were already an industry leader in providing safety and security to the automotive industry, but the promising business segment is now rapidly expanding its growth potential. Through a larger partnership and integration with Nvidia, QNX is diversifying into regulated environments, such as:

autonomous mobile robots (AMRs)

humanoids

surgical robots

medical imaging

industrial automation

QNX has grown its sales and backlog by 10% and 23% annually since 2022, and the new deal with Nvidia could add momentum to this steady rise. Reinventing itself from its nostalgic physical keyboard phones, BlackBerry has flipped to GAAP profitability over the last three quarters and currently trades at 27 times forward earnings. This is an intriguing turnaround story for tech investors to monitor.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Fortinet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fortinet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends BlackBerry. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.