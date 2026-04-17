Stock Market Today, April 17: Netflix Drops As Reed Hastings Departs From Board and Company Offers Soft Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) provides streaming entertainment services worldwide and closed Friday at $97.31, down 9.72%. The stock moved lower after Q1 results paired strong profits with softer-than-expected Q2 guidance and leadership changes. Trading volume reached 124.7 million shares, about 152% above its three-month average of 49.4 million shares. Netflix went public in 2002 and has grown 81,236% since then.

How the markets moved today

The broader markets advanced Friday, with the S&P 500 rising 1.19% to 7,125 and the Nasdaq Composite gaining 1.52% to finish at 24,468. Within the entertainment industry, peers Walt Disney closed at $106.28, up 2.29%, while Warner Bros. Discovery ended at $27.47, up 0.29%, as investors weighed cost cuts and consolidation risk.

What this means for investors

Netflix reported Q1 earnings yesterday afternoon, seeing sales rise 16% and EPS soar 86% (thanks partially to the $2.8 billion WBD termination fee), which sailed past Wall Street’s expectations. However, co-founder and board chair Reed Hastings announced that he would not seek reelection to the board. This downbeat news, paired with revenue guidance for 12% to 14% growth in 2026, underwhelmed the market, prompting today’s decline.

Ultimately, I’d argue everything looked fine. Advertising revenue is on track to double to $3 billion in 2026. Netflix’s coverage of the World Baseball Classic was the most-watched event ever in Japan and led to record signups in the region. As the company leans into sports content, new gaming ideas, international markets, and AI initiatives, its forward P/E ratio of 31 seems pretty reasonable.

Should you buy stock in Netflix right now?

Before you buy stock in Netflix, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Netflix wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $581,304!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,215,992!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,016% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 17, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Netflix. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.