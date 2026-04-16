Stock Market Today, April 16: Hims & Hers Health Jumps on FDA Review of Compounded Peptide Therapies

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS), a consumer-focused telehealth platform offering prescription and non-prescription health products, closed Thursday at $26.98, up 11.07%. The stock moved higher as investors reacted to the FDA’s decision to review compounded peptide therapies. Trading volume reached 74.6 million shares, about 111% above its three-month average of 35.3 million shares. Hims & Hers Health IPO'd in 2019 and has grown 175% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 added 0.23% to finish Thursday’s session at 7,039, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.36% to close at 24,103. Across telehealth and online health services, peers were mixed: Teladoc Health closed at $5.82 (up 5.05%), while American Well ended at $6.05 (down 3.04%).

What this means for investors

Hims & Hers Health stock rose 11% today following Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.’s announcement that the Food and Drug Administration may remove 12 peptides from its Category 2 restrictions. This decision could clear a path for companies like HIMS to offer these peptides to the public. Currently, this is more of a “gray” market.

Early in 2025, HIMS purchased a peptide manufacturing facility in California, so it seems well-positioned to benefit should the peptide therapies receive full regulatory clearance. Following the news, a Bank of America analyst reiterated their neutral rating on HIMS stock, but raised their price target from $21 to $25, as they believed the company’s manufacturing capabilities could also be converted from GLP-1’s to peptides, adding an additional tailwind.

Should you buy stock in Hims & Hers Health right now?

Before you buy stock in Hims & Hers Health, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Hims & Hers Health wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $580,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,219,180!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,016% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2026.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hims & Hers Health and Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.