Stock Market Today, April 16: D-Wave Quantum Surges After Nvidia Sparks Quantum AI Optimism

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS), which develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide, closed at $21.52, up 3.41%. The stock advanced after renewed interest in quantum applications tied to Nvidia’s new open source AI models and D-Wave’s CEO comments at the Semafor World Economy conference. Investors will be focusing on whether this attention coincides with revenue growth momentum.

Trading volume reached 84.3 million shares, coming in about 195% higher than its three-month average of 28.6 million shares. D-Wave Quantum IPO'd in 2020 and has grown 112% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.26% to finish Thursday’s session at 7,041, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) rose 0.36% to close at 24,103. Among quantum computing peers, IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) closed at $44.68 (+3.31%) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) finished at $19.45 (+1.78%), as investors continue rewarding names leveraged to Nvidia-driven quantum AI demand.

What this means for investors

Investor spotlight is on quantum computing companies after Nvidia just launched its Ising open model family to deliver advanced AI-based quantum processor calibration and error correction multiple times faster and more accurate than conventional methods.

D-Wave’s trading volume surged as Nvidia helped fuel sector-wide interest while D-Wave’s CEO publicly noted Nvidia's quantum initiatives and challenged Nvidia’s GPU-AI dominance from quantum technology. Alan Baratz made those comments at the Semafor World Economy summit this week while emphasizing D-Wave’s energy efficiency and rapid revenue growth.

Investors will be watching for that growth after D-Wave’s $550 million acquisition of Quantum Circuits earlier this year.

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Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.