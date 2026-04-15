Stock Market Today, April 15: TeraWulf Shares Fall After $900 Million Stock Sale Heightens Concerns

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF), a Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) miner-turned-AI data center operator, closed Wednesday at $19.67, down 6.11%. Shares weakened after the company confirmed and then priced a roughly $900 million common stock sale. Investors will be watching how efficiently that capital funds data center growth and eventual debt reduction.

Trading volume reached 61.8 million shares, coming in about 89% above its three-month average of 32.7 million shares. TeraWulf IPO'd in 1994 and has grown 1,526% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.80% to finish Wednesday at 7,023, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.59% to close at 24,016. Both were record highs. Within digital infrastructure and Bitcoin mining, industry peers Mara Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) closed at $10.47 (-0.19%) and Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) finished at $17.42 (-3.86%) as investors assessed capital-raising needs and crypto volatility.

What this means for investors

TeraWulf priced an approximately $900 million equity raise at $19 per share last night. The stock closed yesterday at $20.95, increasing investor anxiety about dilution and debt.

The company plans to use the capital to support its expanding data center network. There’s plenty of potential for future profits. Investments in data centers could reach $4 trillion by 2030, according to recent research from The Motley Fool.

TeraWulf is aiming to take advantage of that spending offering hyperscalers high-performance computing capacity. As with other data center operators, it’s a high risk/high reward scenario for investors. An appropriate amount of capital should be allocated considering the risks.

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Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.