Stock Market Today, April 15: Snap Jumps After Announcing 1,000 Job Cuts and $500 Million Cost Savings Plan

Snap (NYSE:SNAP), a social media technology platform, closed at $6.03, up 7.68%. The stock moved higher after announcing restructuring news detailing 16% workforce reductions, over $500 million in targeted cost savings, and a shift to an AI-focused strategy. Trading volume reached 143.9 million shares, coming in about 161% above its three-month average of 55.2 million shares. Snap IPO'd in 2017 and has fallen 75% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 added 0.79% to finish at 7,022, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.59% to close at 24,016. Among internet content & information names, Meta Platforms closed at $671.58 (up 1.37%), and Pinterest finished at $20.27 (up 8.37%), underscoring broad digital-ad strength.

What this means for investors

Publicly traded since 2017, Snap has yet to become consistently profitable, despite being one of the world’s most popular social media apps. With this in mind, Snap’s announcement that it would cut roughly 16% of its staff, or 1,000 jobs, in an effort to save over $500 million annually, resonated with the market today.

This might unfortunately make sense for Snap amid its long run of unprofitability. That said, management stated that stock-based compensation (SBC) would only dip from its prior guidance of $1.2 billion to $1.05 billion in 2026. This doesn’t look great to me, as SBC will still equal 17% of sales.

Today’s news may be a good starting point for a turnaround, but until sales soar or SBC declines meaningfully, Snap remains an overly shareholder dilutive investment.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Pinterest. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms and Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.