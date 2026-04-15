Stock Market Today, April 15: IonQ Surges Over 20% on String of Good News

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), a quantum computing developer, closed Wednesday at $43.25, up 20.95%. The stock jumped after a slew of positive announcements, including a new government contract and a technical breakthrough.

Trading volume reached 85.2 million shares, about 285% above its three-month average of 22.1 million shares. IonQ IPO'd in 2021 and has grown 288% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 0.80% to 7,023, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 1.59% to finish at 24,016. Among quantum computing peers, Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) gained 13.28% to close at $19.11, and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) closed up 22.63% at $20.81, showing broad sector strength.

What this means for investors

IonQ keeps going up. Today’s gains put it up almost 50% in the past week. One major tailwind is news that it secured a contract to support the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in a program that seeks to improve the design and scalability of quantum computing systems.

The company also said it had succeeded in linking two remote quantum systems, which is a major breakthrough. Its announcements come against a backdrop of quantum computing optimism, after Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) launched a quantum-focused artificial intelligence (AI) model.

IonQ will report its Q1 earnings on May 6, and investors will be watching to see how its recent wins translate into future revenue.

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Emma Newbery has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.