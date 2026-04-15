Stock Market Today, April 15: Eos Energy Enterprises Jumps on AI Data Center Power Partnership

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE), a designer and manufacturer of zinc-based energy storage solutions, closed at $7.08, up 12.03%. The stock moved higher after it announced a joint development agreement with TURBINE-X to “develop and deploy private power infrastructure for AI.” Looking ahead, investors will continue watching for long-duration storage demand from data centers. Trading volume reached 54 million shares, coming in about 116% above its three-month average of 25 million shares. The company IPO'd in 2020 and has fallen 30% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 rose 0.79% on Wednesday to 7,022, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.59% to finish at 24,016. Among electrical equipment & parts peers, EnerSys closed at $194.00, down 2.48%, and Plug Power ended at $2.93, slipping 0.34%, highlighting mixed sentiment across power names.

What this means for investors

One week after reporting better-than-expected preliminary Q1 earnings, Eos Energy announced a major partnership with TURBINE-X to supply power infrastructure purpose-built for AI. Eos will supply TURBINE-X with 2 GWh of energy systems over the next three years, with the first deployments starting in 2027.

To put the scope of this deal in perspective, it should be noted that Eos Energy’s total production capacity in 2025 was just 2 GWh -- so this is a major partnership. As Eos readies its second production line, it hopes to one day support 100-plus GWh deployments at multiple sites, as the “bring your own energy” category booms within the energy market amid AI’s ongoing rise.

Should you buy stock in Eos Energy Enterprises right now?

Before you buy stock in Eos Energy Enterprises, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Eos Energy Enterprises wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $573,160!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,204,712!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,002% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 15, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends EnerSys. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.