Stock Market Today, April 15: D-Wave Quantum Inc. Surges as Nvidia’s Ising Models Fuel Rally in Quantum Stocks

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS), a quantum computing systems and services provider, closed Wednesday at $20.81, up 22.63%. The stock moved higher as Nvidia’s new open‑source Ising quantum AI models fueled a broad rally in quantum computing names. Investors are watching how D-Wave converts recent enthusiasm into sustained bookings and revenue growth.



The company’s trading volume reached 90.2 million shares, which is about 227% above compared with its three-month average of 27.6 million shares. D-Wave Quantum IPO'd in 2020 and has grown 105% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 0.80% to finish Wednesday at 7,022.95, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) climbed 1.59% to close at 24,016. Within quantum computing, industry peers IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) closed at $43.25 (+20.95%) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) finished at $19.11 (+13.28%) as investors bid up sector growth stories.

What this means for investors

D-Wave Quantum shares rose sharply as Nvidia’s open-source Ising-based models renewed interest in quantum optimization, an area also addressed by D-Wave’s quantum annealing systems. This momentum boosted the broader quantum computing sector and led to increased trading activity and options positioning, suggesting the rally reflects sector-wide enthusiasm rather than company-specific news.

That backdrop contrasts with D-Wave’s commercial performance, where bookings and sales targets remain under review despite strong revenue growth from a small base. The surge demonstrates how quickly capital can shift to early-stage technologies when related advances occur. Investors will watch to see if interest in quantum optimization leads to measurable bookings growth and customer adoption for D-Wave, rather than remaining confined to trading-driven momentum linked to external AI developments.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.