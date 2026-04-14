Stock Market Today, April 14: Oracle Jumps on Expanded Bloom Energy Deal

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), which provides enterprise software and cloud computing services, closed Tuesday at $163.00, up 4.74%. The stock moved higher following yesterday’s announcement of a major data center power deal with Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE).

Trading volume reached 58.2 million shares, coming in about 107% above its three-month average of 28.1 million shares. Oracle IPO'd in 1986 and has grown 257,517% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 1.18% to finish Tuesday at 6,967, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.96% to close at 23,639. Within enterprise software and cloud computing, industry peers Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed up 2.27% at $393.11, and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) ended down 0.87% at $171.31, underscoring that artificial intelligence (AI) can both help and hinder tech stocks.

What this means for investors

Oracle extended its gains today as Wall Street responded to an expanded fuel-cell deal with Bloom Energy, giving it up to 2.8 gigawatts to power its AI infrastructure. For investors, this week’s gains of almost 14% could mark the beginning of a turnaround — Oracle stock has lost over 45% in the past six months.

Yesterday, Oracle soared after it showcased the benefits of its utility-focused AI products. The company is shifting from a software firm with services that could be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI) to an infrastructure firm that will benefit from AI growth. As such, some investors may think the recent price dip makes Oracle an undervalued AI play.

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Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy, Microsoft, Oracle, and Salesforce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.