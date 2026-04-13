Stock Market Today, April 13: Palantir Rebounds as Investors Reassess AI Growth After Sharp Sell-Off

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR), data analytics platforms for governments and enterprises, closed Monday at $132.37, up 3.33%.The stock rose as investors responded to political endorsements, ongoing ARK Invest purchases, and increased attention on AI defense and commercial adoption, while monitoring upcoming Q1 earnings and valuation risks.

The company’s trading volume reached 65.2 million shares, which is nearly 23% above compared with its three-month average of 51.6 million shares. Palantir Technologies went public in 2020 and has grown 1293% since its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) rose 1.01% to 6,886.24, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) gained 1.23% to finish at 23,183.74. Within software - infrastructure names, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) closed at $402.24 (+6.13%) and C3.ai (NYSE:AI) finished at $8.47 (+2.29%) as investors assessed evolving enterprise AI demand and profitability paths.

What this means for investors

Palantir Technologies shares rose after a sharp sell-off, as buyers returned to the stock and renewed attention around its AI and defense positioning helped steady sentiment. Palantir is still trading at a premium multiple, leaving the shares highly sensitive to any shift in confidence around growth and competition.

The move comes as the company’s business remains anchored by long-term government work, reinforced by the Pentagon’s decision to make Maven Smart System a program of record, while its commercial business is expected to drive future growth. Investors will be looking to see if Palantir can quickly win new commercial contracts to support the recovery, instead of relying mainly on defense deals and a stock price that already expects ongoing AI leadership.

Should you buy stock in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $555,526!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,156,403!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 13, 2026.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, CrowdStrike, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.