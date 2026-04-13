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Stock Market Today, April 13: Grab Extends AI Product Launch Gains

April 13, 2026 — 06:24 pm EDT

Written by Emma Newbery for The Motley Fool->

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB), the company behind a super-app for ride-sharing, food delivery, and financial services in Southeast Asia, closed Monday at $3.73, up 1.36%. The stock added to last week’s gains following the launch of new AI products aimed at consumers, businesses, and drivers.

Trading volume reached 63.4 million shares, coming in more than 26% above its three-month average of 50.2 million shares. Grab IPO'd in 2020 and has fallen 69% since going public.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) added 1.02% to finish Monday at 6,886, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) climbed 1.23% to close at 23,184. Within the software-application space, industry peers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) closed up 2.64% at $72.34, and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) finished up 2.80% at $13.60, underscoring continued investor interest in ride-hailing platforms.

What this means for investors

Today’s gains mean Grab stock is up almost 5% in the past five days. Last week, the firm launched 13 new AI-powered products at an annual conference, all aimed at making everyday tasks easier. Investors will be watching consumer take-up following its initial rollout in Indonesia.

The company has struggled this year and is down over 25% year-to-date. It announced its first full-year profit in its February earnings, but its 2026 revenue forecast fell short of Wall Street expectations. Today’s AI launch may help it drive growth and could make it a stock to keep on your radar.

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Emma Newbery has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Grab, Lyft, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Stocks mentioned

GRAB
UBER
LYFT

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