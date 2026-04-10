Stock Market Today, April 10: Palantir Falls as AI Competition Pressures Valuation

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR), a data integration and analytics specialist, closed Friday at $128.06, down 1.90%. Shares moved lower as investors responded to renewed bearish commentary from Michael Burry and debate over AI competition, while investors are watching whether Palantir can defend its premium AI valuation.



The company’s trading volume reached 115.2 million shares, which is roughly 126% above compared with its three-month average of 51 million shares. Palantir Technologies went public in 2020 and has grown 1249% since going its IPO.

How the markets moved today

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.11% to 6,816.89, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 0.35% to finish at 22,902.9. Within software, industry peers Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed at $370.87 (-0.59%) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) finished at $138.09 (+0.17%), underscoring mixed sentiment around large-cap enterprise platforms.

What this means for investors

Palantir Technologies shares fell after renewed bearish commentary from Michael Burry coincided with a sharp intraday drop, putting pressure on a valuation that has been supported by expectations of continued expansion in its AI software platform. The move highlights how quickly sentiment can shift for Palantir, particularly as competition builds among enterprise AI platforms and foundation model providers seeking to capture similar government and commercial workloads.

Palantir’s pullback came despite recent Pentagon moves to make Maven Smart System a program of record, which reinforced the company’s long-term role in defense AI and government contracting. Investors will be watching whether Palantir’s AI platform achieves broader commercial adoption or if growth remains limited to a few large, long-term contracts amid rising enterprise AI competition.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft, Oracle, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.