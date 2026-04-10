Stock Market Today, April 10: CoreWeave Jumps After Multi-Year AI Cloud Deal With Anthropic

AI-focused cloud infrastructure provider CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), closed Friday at $102, up 10.87%. The stock moved higher after news of a multi-year AI cloud deal with Anthropic. It also announced an expanded capacity agreement with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) this week. Investors are watching how these contracts translate into sustained AI infrastructure demand and revenue growth.

Trading volume reached 78.7 million shares, coming in about 190% above its three-month average of 27.1 million shares. CoreWeave IPO'd in 2025 and has grown 155% since going public.

How the markets moved today

S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) slipped 0.10% to finish Friday at 6,818, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) added 0.35% to close at 22,903. Within technology infrastructure names, industry heavyweight Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) closed at $238.38, up 2.02%, while rival Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) ended at $370.87, down 0.59%, underscoring mixed sentiment across large AI cloud providers.

What this means for investors

CoreWeave’s latest announcement was a multi-year deal to power Anthropic’s Claude AI models. Investors liked that it added customer diversification, especially on the heels of an expanded agreement with Meta that will provide AI cloud capacity through December 2032.

While that $21 billion deal helped boost CoreWeave stock, investors are also monitoring the capital costs to provide customers the desired compute capacity.

CoreWeave simultaneously announced it will raise $3.5 billion in capital through a convertible debt offering to fund AI infrastructure expansion. That served as a reminder that the company isn’t yet generating cash, let alone profits. That’s a balance investors need to remember when evaluating CoreWeave stock.

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Howard Smith has positions in Amazon and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.