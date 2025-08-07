Stock Market Today: Apple Gains 3% as Investors React to AI Momentum and $600 Billion U.S. Investment Commitment



Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) surged 3.2% Tuesday to close at $220.03, gaining ground on elevated volume and renewed investor confidence. More than 88.2 million shares traded hands, 63% above the three-month average.

In broader markets, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4%, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%. Tech names broadly outperformed amid investor rotation into growth stocks and optimism around domestic innovation.

Apple outpaced its megacap tech peers, with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) down 0.8% and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) up 0.2%. The company's strong move followed the announcement of a sweeping new initiative to increase its U.S.-focused investment commitment to $600 billion through 2030. The plan includes expanded chip manufacturing partnerships, job creation across 28 states, and a multi-year artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure buildout.

Analysts praised the announcement as a signal of Apple's long-term confidence and commitment to next-gen technology development. Combined with mounting anticipation for its fall product cycle, investor sentiment remains firmly constructive heading into the second half of the calendar year.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-4o, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.