Stock Market Today: American Eagle Soars on Earnings and Viral Ad Buzz



American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) surged 37.96% Thursday to close at $18.79. Volume exploded to 105.2 million shares, nearly nine times its three-month average of 11.9 million, signaling heavy investor participation.

The broader market strengthened, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) rising 0.83% to 6,502.08 and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) climbing 0.98% to 21,707.69 as investors positioned ahead of Friday's jobs data and boosted rate-cut bets.

Peers moved more modestly. Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) gained 1.16% to $93.48, while Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) added 0.13% to $22.55. AEO's single-day rally far outpaced its apparel sector peers.

The jump followed a strong earnings report, with revenue of roughly $1.28 billion and operating income of $123.65 million as the retailer benefited from tighter promotions and improved demand. Management highlighted the success of celebrity campaigns with Sydney Sweeney and Travis Kelce, which generated more than 40 billion impressions and over 700,000 new customers. Investors will watch whether this momentum carries into the holiday season, when apparel retailers typically book their largest quarterly gains.

Should you invest $1,000 in American Eagle Outfitters right now?

Before you buy stock in American Eagle Outfitters, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and American Eagle Outfitters wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $661,268!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,045,818!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool recommends Abercrombie & Fitch and American Eagle Outfitters. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.