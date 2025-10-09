Stock Market Today: American Airlines Slips Ahead of Third-Quarter Results

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) fell 1.61% to close at $11.62 after scheduling its third-quarter 2025 earnings release for October 23. Trading volume reached 101.3 million shares, about one and one-third its three-month average of nearly 77 million.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) slipped 0.28% to 6,735.11, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) edged down 0.08% to 23,024.63 as investors awaited upcoming inflation data and the next round of earnings reports.

Airline stocks traded unevenly. United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) climbed 3.31% to $101.34, while Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) declined 2.37% to $31.68.

American's shares slipped despite rising optimism for the airline sector, as investors awaited the company's detailed results later this month. Analysts will be focused on capacity trends, fuel costs, and demand momentum heading into the winter travel season.

Should you invest $1,000 in American Airlines Group right now?

Before you buy stock in American Airlines Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and American Airlines Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $654,835!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,159,218!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,081% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool recommends Southwest Airlines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.