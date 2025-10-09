Markets
Stock Market Today: American Airlines Slips Ahead of Third-Quarter Results

October 09, 2025 — 05:37 pm EDT

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) fell 1.61% to close at $11.62 after scheduling its third-quarter 2025 earnings release for October 23. Trading volume reached 101.3 million shares, about one and one-third its three-month average of nearly 77 million.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) slipped 0.28% to 6,735.11, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) edged down 0.08% to 23,024.63 as investors awaited upcoming inflation data and the next round of earnings reports.

Airline stocks traded unevenly. United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) climbed 3.31% to $101.34, while Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) declined 2.37% to $31.68.

American's shares slipped despite rising optimism for the airline sector, as investors awaited the company's detailed results later this month. Analysts will be focused on capacity trends, fuel costs, and demand momentum heading into the winter travel season.

Market data sourced from Google Finance and Yahoo! Finance on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool recommends Southwest Airlines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

