American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) shares surged 12.7% on Thursday, July 10, to close at $12.94, riding the tailwind of a broader airline sector rally related to positive results and guidance for Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL). The stock moved within a trading range of $12.13 to $13.18 throughout the session, as investors digested positive news from competitors.

The impressive gain came on a day when the S&P 500 rose 0.27% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.43%. American's performance was in line with its direct competitors. Delta surged 12% after reporting strong Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.10 per share on $15.5 billion revenue, reinstating full-year guidance and raising its dividend. United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) jumped even more dramatically, gaining 14.3% as it benefited from Delta's outlook and analyst upgrades.

Trading volume for American Airlines reached 144.6 million shares, significantly above its 50-day average of 58 million, signaling heightened investor interest. The stock currently sits above its 50-day moving average of $11.24 but remains below its 200-day moving average of $13.24.

The substantial rally suggests investors may be anticipating similar positive results when American reports its own quarterly earnings, despite mixed analyst sentiment ranging from Goldman Sachs' "sell" rating with an $8 target to TD Cowen's more optimistic $13 target.

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.