Stock Market Today: American Airlines Edges Higher on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) gained 1% Thursday to close at $12.95. Trading volume reached 105.5 million shares compared with a three-month average of 66 million, indicating increased interest despite no clear company-specific news that might have sparked the rise.

The broader market advanced, with the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) up 0.9%, to 6,587.47, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) higher by 0.7%, to 22,043.07. Both indexes closed at record highs.

Airline industry peers were mixed on the day. Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) fell 1.6% to $60.44, while United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL) rose 1.7% to $109.36. Sector tone improved after Delta reaffirmed profit guidance on steady travel demand, and commentary this afternoon highlighted a rebound in corporate travel activity that also includes American.

Today's move could be related to industry signals alongside a pullback in oil prices, which can support airline margins. For instance, TSA recently reported record volumes over the Labor Day weekend, suggesting leisure demand remains healthy into fall, while business travel has shown signs of recovery from earlier-year uncertainty. Investors will want to watch capacity plans, fuel trends, and further corporate travel updates as the next catalysts.

Daily Stock News has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. This article was generated with GPT-5, OpenAI's large-scale language generation model and has been reviewed by The Motley Fool's AI quality control systems. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.