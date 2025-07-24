American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) plummeted 9.62% to close at $11.46 on Thursday, as management's cautious Q3 outlook overshadowed the carrier's robust second-quarter performance.

American's steep decline occurred against modest gains in broader markets, with the S&P 500 rising 0.07% and the Nasdaq Composite advancing 0.18%, underscoring that industry-specific worries rather than systemic pressures drove the sell-off. Airline peers also retreated but to a lesser extent, with Delta Air Lines falling 2.27% to $54.71 amid similar soft travel demand concerns, while United Airlines dropped just 0.77% to $89.73, exhibiting greater resilience due to stronger premium revenue and superior balance sheet positioning.

Trading volume surged to approximately 119.4 million shares, indicating aggressive institutional repositioning as traders exited positions ahead of weaker near-term forecasts. The stock opened at $11.79 and traded within a range of $11.33 to $11.84, with the elevated volume combined with the substantial price decline signaling deliberate investor response to forward guidance concerns despite the company's solid quarterly execution.

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.