Stock Market Today: All Three Indexes Close at Record Highs Amid Rate-Cut Optimism

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) rose 0.27% to 6,512.61 on Tuesday, marking another record close. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gained 0.37% to 21,879.49, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) climbed 0.43%, to 45,711.34. The broad advance extended a September rally fueled by expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut.

Revised payroll data showed that U.S. job growth was weaker than previously estimated, with a downward adjustment of more than 900,000 positions through March. While slower labor momentum reflects economic cooling, it also reinforced hopes that the Fed may ease policy later this year. That backdrop, coupled with anticipation for inflation reports due this week, supported fresh highs across the major benchmarks.

On the corporate side, healthcare names outperformed, led by UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH), while Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) surged nearly 50% after announcing an AI infrastructure partnership with Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT). Investors now look to the upcoming CPI and PPI reports for confirmation that price pressures are easing before the Fed's next meeting.

