Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower as Traders Mull Recession Odds

The potential for the U.S. to slip into recession was the topic du jour Monday as stocks kicked off the week with a wobbly, uneven session.

Over the weekend, former Goldman Sachs chief Lloyd Blankfein told CBS' Face the Nation that recession was "a very, very high risk factor." That opinion was met by a number of other calls Monday morning.

SEE MORE The 22 Best Stocks to Buy for 2022

Wells Fargo Investment Institute, for instance, says "our conviction is that the chances of an outright recession in 2022 remain low" but believes odds are growing that 2023 could see an economic contraction. UBS strategists say the chances are different depending on where you look – their global economists say "hard data" points to a sub-1% chance of recession over the next 12 months, but the yield curve implies 32% odds.

"There's no crystal ball to predict what's next, but historical trends can come into play here. With the [S&P 500] closing 15% below its weekly record, there's only been two times in the past 60-plus years that the market didn't fall into bear territory after a similar drop," adds Chris Larkin, Managing Director of Trading at E*Trade. "This doesn't mean it's bound to happen, but there is room for potential downside."

Larkin says to keep an eye on major retail earnings this week – which will kick off in earnest with Walmart's Tuesday report – to get a pulse check on the American consumer.

Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.

Monday itself was a fairly quiet affair. Exxon Mobil (XOM, +2.4%) and Chevron (CVX, +3.1%) were among a number of plays from the energy sector (+2.7%) that popped after U.S. crude oil futures jumped another 3.4% to $114.20 per barrel.

Twitter (TWTR, -8.2%) shares dropped after Tesla (TSLA, -5.9%) CEO Elon Musk spent the weekend questioning how much of Twitter's traffic comes from bots. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said the move feels more like a "'dog ate the homework' excuse to bail on the Twitter deal or talk down a lower price." TWTR stock has now given up all its gains since Musk announced his stake in the social platform.

SEE MORE The Best Vanguard Funds for 401(k) Retirement Savers

The major indexes finished an up-and-down session with mostly weak results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to eke out a marginal gain to 32,223, but the S&P 500 declined 0.4% to 4,008, while the Nasdaq Composite retreated 1.2% to 11,662.

Also worth noting: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway will file its quarterly Form 13F soon. Check back here tonight as we examine what Buffett has been buying and selling.

YCharts

Other news in the stock market today:

The small-cap Russell 2000 closed out the session with a 0.5% dip to 1,783.

closed out the session with a 0.5% dip to 1,783. Gold futures gained 0.3% to settle at $1,814 an ounce.

gained 0.3% to settle at $1,814 an ounce. Bitcoin was off 1.6% to $29,551.92 (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices reported here are as of 4 p.m.)

was off 1.6% to $29,551.92 (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices reported here are as of 4 p.m.) JetBlue Airways (JBLU, -6.1%) ramped up its hostile takeover attempt of Spirit Airlines (SAVE, +13.5%) on Monday, urging SAVE shareholders to vote against a buyout offer from fellow low-cost air carrier Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC, +5.9%). JBLU last month offered to buy Spirit Airlines for $33 per share – a premium to the $21.50 per share ULCC offered in February – but SAVE's board of directors rejected the bid citing concerns over regulatory approval. JBLU followed up in early May with an "enhanced superior proposal," including paying a $200 million, or $1.80 per SAVE share, reverse break-up fee should regulators block the deal.

(JBLU, -6.1%) ramped up its hostile takeover attempt of (SAVE, +13.5%) on Monday, urging SAVE shareholders to vote against a buyout offer from fellow low-cost air carrier (ULCC, +5.9%). JBLU last month offered to buy Spirit Airlines for $33 per share – a premium to the $21.50 per share ULCC offered in February – but SAVE's board of directors rejected the bid citing concerns over regulatory approval. JBLU followed up in early May with an "enhanced superior proposal," including paying a $200 million, or $1.80 per SAVE share, reverse break-up fee should regulators block the deal. Warby Parker (WRBY) fell 5.3% after the eyeglass maker reported a loss of 30 cents per share in its first quarter. This was much wider than the per-share loss of 3 cents the company reported in the year-ago period and missed the consensus estimate for breakeven on a per-share basis. Revenue of $153.2 million also fell short of analysts' expectations. WRBY did maintain its full-year revenue guidance of $650 million to $660 million. "We remain cautiously optimistic on shares as WRBY continues to show ability to grow the top line, open new stores, and is recession resistant as a lower cost option for non-discretionary spend," says CFRA Research analyst Zachary Warring (Buy). "We see the company leveraging SG&A to become profitable in the second half of 2022."

Check Out Europe's Dividend Royalty

If you're seeking out more stable opportunities amid an uncertain U.S. market … well, the rest of the world is admittedly looking pretty shaky, too. But that doesn't mean there aren't a few morsels worth a nibble.

SEE MORE 37 Ways to Earn Up to 9% Yields on Your Money

BCA Research notes that while there's negative news around the globe, "European benchmarks already discount a significant portion of the negative news." And looking ahead, inflation there is expected to peak over the summer "as the commodity impulse is decelerating" – that should help stagflation fears recede and help European shares.

Graham Secker, Morgan Stanley's chief European and U.K. equity strategist, chimes in that his firm remains "overweight [European] stocks offering a high and secure dividend yield."

We've previously highlighted our favorite European dividend stocks, which on the whole tend to produce higher yields than their U.S. counterparts.

But we'd also like to shine the spotlight on Europe's twist on an American income club: the Dividend Aristocrats. The S&P Europe 350 Dividend Aristocrats have somewhat different qualifications than their U.S. brethren, but in general, they've proven their ability to provide stable and growing dividends over time.

Read on as we look at the European Dividend Aristocrats.

SEE MORE The 22 Best ETFs to Buy for a Prosperous 2022

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.