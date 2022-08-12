Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq Rack Up Longest Weekly Win Streak of 2022

Stocks closed out the week with a bang Friday, boosted by an encouraging reading on consumer sentiment.

Ahead of today's opening bell, the University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment index rose to 55.1 in August from July's final reading of 51.5. However, the data also showed that 48% of survey respondents believe inflation is negatively impacting their living standards.

"Consumers are nervous about spending on big ticket items and are increasingly convinced that now is a bad time to buy a vehicle or a major household item," says Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at independent broker-dealer LPL Financial. "Consumer spending will likely slow in the near term."

Investors will get a closer look at consumer data next week with July's retail sales figures due out Thursday morning, and a heavy dose of retailers on the earnings calendar. While their quarterly results will reveal details on consumer spending during the second quarter, post-report earnings calls with analysts could shed more light on current conditions.

Today's broad-based rally was led by strong performances in the technology (+2.0%) and communication services (+1.8%) sectors. As such, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite outpaced its peers, jumping 2.1% to 13,047. The S&P 500 Index gained 1.7% to 4,280 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.3% to 33,761. The Nasdaq and S&P closed higher for a fourth straight week, the longest such streak since November.

YCharts

Other news in the stock market today:

The small-cap Russell 2000 surged 2.1% to 2,016.

surged 2.1% to 2,016. U.S. crude futures fell 2.4% to finish at $92.09 per barrel.

fell 2.4% to finish at $92.09 per barrel. Gold futures rose 0.5% to end at $1,815.50 an ounce.

rose 0.5% to end at $1,815.50 an ounce. Bitcoin slipped 0.1% to $24,175.21. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices reported here are as of 4 p.m.)

slipped 0.1% to $24,175.21. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices reported here are as of 4 p.m.) Peloton Interactive (PTON) jumped 13.6% after the treadmill maker said it is cutting almost 800 jobs and closing stores across North America in order to cut costs. "These are hard choices because we are impacting people's lives," Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy wrote in a memo that was released to several media outlets, include CBS News. "We simply must become self-sustaining on a cash flow basis." McCarthy, who took over the top spot in February, also said PTON is raising prices on both its Bike+ and Peloton Tread.

(PTON) jumped 13.6% after the treadmill maker said it is cutting almost 800 jobs and closing stores across North America in order to cut costs. "These are hard choices because we are impacting people's lives," Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy wrote in a memo that was released to several media outlets, include CBS News. "We simply must become self-sustaining on a cash flow basis." McCarthy, who took over the top spot in February, also said PTON is raising prices on both its Bike+ and Peloton Tread. It was a volatile session for Rivian (RIVN) which was up more than 4% at one point and down more than 4% at another, before shares settled with a modest 0.1% loss. This was in reaction to the electric vehicle (EV) maker's second-quarter earnings report which showed a narrower-than-expected loss of $1.62 per share on higher-than-anticipated revenue of $364 million. The company also said it will likely post a wider loss than initially anticipated in its full fiscal year, as well as capital expenditures totaling $2 billion versus the $2.6 billion it previousy guided for. "RIVN and other EV names have gotten a boost from the expected passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, but it is unclear how many customers would be able to claim the proposed $7,500 federal tax credit given RIVN's recent price hikes and a requirement that electric trucks/SUVs have MSRPs under $80K," says CFRA Research analyst Garrett Nelson. "We remain at a Hold, seeing risks to its 2022 production guidance and have concerns about its cash burn."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.