Stock Market Today: Rate Fears Send Tech Tumbling

The stock market flinched on Tuesday, spooked by comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, but the damage was uneven. The "rotation trade" out of growth continued to unwind, hurting shares of large technology stocks, while a number of healthcare names and telecoms held up well.

In taped remarks to The Atlantic aired today, Yellen said that "it may be that interest rates will have to rise somewhat to make sure that our economy doesn't overheat" – a statement that runs counter to the Federal Reserve's message that rate hikes are a long way away.

SEE MORE Kip ETF 20: The Best Cheap ETFs You Can Buy

But you might also blame valuations that made the market ripe for profit-taking at the first sign of trouble.

"According to data from Bloomberg Analytics, the S&P 500 is trading at a higher multiple than at any other time in history, including the 1982-2000 secular bull cycle," says Dan Wantrobski, technical strategist and associate director of research at Janney Montgomery Scott. "Historical data shows the trailing-12 month P/E ratio currently trading just under 31, after hitting a recent high of 32.38 in March this year."

The deepest cuts to lofty valuations were found in the Nasdaq Composite (-1.9% to 13,633) and its many tech and tech-esque stocks. The "FAANGs" – Facebook (FB, -1.3%), Apple (AAPL, -3.5%), Amazon.com (AMZN, -2.2%), Netflix (NFLX, -1.2%) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL, -1.6%) – were all solidly lower, which also weighed on the S&P 500, down 0.7% to 4,164.

Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, managed to escape with a marginal gain to 34,133, bolstered by Dow (DOW, +2.6%) and Caterpillar (CAT, +2.3%).

Other action in the stock market today:

CVS Health (CVS, +4.3%) had a solid session after the pharmacy chain reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue in its first quarter, with COVID-19 vaccinations and testing boosting its top line. CVS also raised its full-year profit guidance.

(CVS, +4.3%) had a solid session after the pharmacy chain reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue in its first quarter, with COVID-19 vaccinations and testing boosting its top line. CVS also raised its full-year profit guidance. Alcoa (AA) spinoff Arconic (ARNC, +19.2%) was also a post-earnings winner. The company recorded first-quarter profit and revenue above what analysts were projecting, thanks to higher aluminum prices. Arconic also upped its 2021 revenue forecast and authorized a $300 million share repurchase program.

(ARNC, +19.2%) was also a post-earnings winner. The company recorded first-quarter profit and revenue above what analysts were projecting, thanks to higher aluminum prices. Arconic also upped its 2021 revenue forecast and authorized a $300 million share repurchase program. The small-cap Russell 2000 declined by 1.3% to 2,248.

declined by 1.3% to 2,248. U.S. crude oil futures gained 1.9% to end at $65.69 per barrel.

gained 1.9% to end at $65.69 per barrel. Gold futures slipped 0.9% to settle at $1,776.00 an ounce.

slipped 0.9% to settle at $1,776.00 an ounce. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) popped 6.4% to 19.48.

popped 6.4% to 19.48. Bitcoin prices sank 5.0% to $54,643.66. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices reported here are as of 4 p.m. each trading day.)

YCharts

Stay Cool as Ice With Cash

How can investors go about protecting themselves from yet another potential bout of volatility?

SEE MORE Get Dividends Every Month

Fund providers always seem to have a trick or two up their sleeves – and one such trick you might want to check out are "buffeted" ETFs, which are designed to absorb stock market losses – though at the cost of capping some gains.

If you prefer to simply buy and hold your way through most market noise, you know that the key to tamping down turbulence is a steady stream of income. How much income is another story altogether, and one that comes down to your own personal risk tolerance and needs … but regardless of what that number is, we can show you how to get it.

We've recently outlined 35 ways to earn yields of up 10%, and it spans the spectrum – from short-term cash investments to bonds to stocks to high-yield classes. Check out the full list, which can help determine what's best for you.

Kyle Woodley was long AMZN as of this writing.

SEE MORE Kiplinger Income 25

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.