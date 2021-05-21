Stock Market Today: Dow Gets a Lift From Boeing, Energy Stocks

It was a relatively quiet end to a volatile week on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (+0.4% at 34,207) managing a modest gain via a bounce in the energy sector.

"With global transportation demand set to recover sequentially, the upcoming new Iran nuclear deal could be the next bump in the recovery path for oil prices," says Francisco Blanch, head of global commodities, equity derivatives and cross-asset quantitative investment strategies at BofA-Merrill Lynch Global Research.

Indeed, while U.S. crude futures ended with a weekly loss (-2.7%) amid signs of progress on the Iran nuclear deal front, bargain hunters swooped in to boost black gold (+2.7% at $63.58 per barrel) to a daily win.

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite weren't so resilient, though, erasing early gains to end down 0.1% at 4,155 and 0.5% to 13,470, respectively.

Sign up for Kiplinger's FREE Investing Weekly e-letter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, and other investing advice.

Other action in the stock market today:

The small-cap Russell 2000 improved by 0.3% to 2,215.

improved by 0.3% to 2,215. Deere & Co (DE, +1.3%) gained ground after a strong earnings report. The farm equipment maker reported higher-than-expected profit and revenues in its fiscal second quarter, but warned of supply chain shortages through the remainder of 2021.

(DE, +1.3%) gained ground after a strong earnings report. The farm equipment maker reported higher-than-expected profit and revenues in its fiscal second quarter, but warned of supply chain shortages through the remainder of 2021. Boeing (BA, +3.2%) climbed after Reuters reported the company is planning on ramping up production of its 737 Max aircraft by late 2022. BA was the best Dow stock today.

(BA, +3.2%) climbed after Reuters reported the company is planning on ramping up production of its 737 Max aircraft by late 2022. BA was the best Dow stock today. Gold futures slipped 0.3% to end at $1,876.70 an ounce.

slipped 0.3% to end at $1,876.70 an ounce. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) retreated by 2.5% to 20.15.

retreated by 2.5% to 20.15. Bitcoin slumped 10.4% to $36,279.07. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; prices reported here are as of 4 p.m. each trading day.)

YCharts

The Pros' Picks for Cheap Stocks

Share prices in many popular large-cap stocks – Amazon.com (AMZN) at about $3,200, Alphabet (GOOGL) at roughly $2,300, for example – remain arguably lofty.

And downright expensive for many individual investors who may only be spending a few hundred dollars at a time. Small-cap stocks, such as these 11 analyst favorites, generally offer more appealing entry points.

But if you really want to buy low with some extra cash or if you want to own more than one or two shares without spending thousands, check out this list of cheap stocks to buy. All 10 of the stocks earn consensus Buy or Strong Buy rating from analysts, meaning they're not only cheap but good values, too.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.