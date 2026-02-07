The Stock Market Sounds an Alarm as Wall Street Gets Bad News About President Trump's Tariffs. History Says This Will Happen Next.

Key Points

President Trump says exporters are paying his tariffs, but several recent studies show U.S. companies and consumers are footing the bill.

The S&P 500 recorded a CAPE ratio of 39.9 in January 2026, a very expensive valuation last seen during the dot-com crash in October 2000.

Historically, the S&P 500 has declined by an average of 20% during the next two years following a monthly CAPE multiple above 39.

10 stocks we like better than S&P 500 Index ›

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has essentially traded sideways in 2026, but history says the benchmark index could decline sharply in the coming months.

Several recent studies show President Trump's tariffs are siphoning money away from U.S. companies and consumers, and the S&P 500 just flashed a warning last seen during the dot-com crash in October 2000.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Here's what investors should know.

Recent studies suggest President Trump's tariffs will slow economic growth

President Trump has repeatedly argued that foreign exporters will pay his tariffs for the privilege of doing business in America. He went further last month in an editorial published by The Wall Street Journal, claiming foreign companies were "paying at least 80% of tariff costs." He even linked a study from the Harvard Business School to validate his claim.

What's the problem? The study Trump linked made no such claim. In fact, the researchers arrived at the opposite conclusion. The report states, "Our results suggest that U.S. consumers paid up to 43% of the tariff burden, with the rest absorbed by U.S. firms."

Those results roughly align with research from other institutions. Goldman Sachs economists report that U.S. companies and consumers collectively paid 84% of tariffs in October 2025. And they estimate consumers alone will bear 67% of the burden by July 2026.

Similarly, the Kiel Institute examined shipments totaling $4 trillion between January 2024 and November 2025, and the researchers concluded, "Foreign exporters absorb only about 4% of the tariff burden." The other 96% is passed along to U.S. importers and consumers.

Trump's tariffs are effectively a tax on consumption, which means they reduce buying power for consumers and raise input costs for businesses. That's a problem because consumer spending and business investments account for approximately 85% of GDP. By siphoning money away from consumers and businesses, tariffs threaten to slow economic growth.

The stock market sounds an alarm last witnessed during the dot-com crash

The S&P 500 recorded an average cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio of 39.9 in January 2026, marking the fourth consecutive monthly reading above 39. Prior to that, the S&P 500 last recorded a monthly CAPE ratio over 39 during the dot-com crash in October 2000. The CAPE ratio is used to determine whether entire stock market indexes are overvalued, and multiples above 39 have historically correlated with dismal future returns.

The table shows the S&P 500's best, worst, and average performance over different time periods following a monthly CAPE reading above 39.

Time Period S&P 500's Best Return S&P 500's Worst Return S&P 500's Average Return Six months 16% (20%) 0% One year 16% (28%) (4%) Two years 8% (43%) (20%)

As shown, after recording a monthly CAPE ratio above 39, the S&P 500 has returned an average of 0% during the next six months. But the index has declined by an average of 4% in the next year, and it has declined by an average of 20% in the next two years.

The big picture

The S&P 500 currently trades at an expensive valuation that has historically portended steep losses. Such an outcome is arguably more likely in the current market environment because President Trump's tariffs threaten to slow economic growth.

Of course, past performance is never a guarantee of future results. Investors may tolerate higher valuation multiples because artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to drive higher earnings growth in the future. Indeed, S&P 500 companies reported an acceleration in earnings in 2025, and Wall Street expects another acceleration in 2026.

So, investors should not sell their portfolios in anticipation of a market drawdown. Instead, now is a good time to sell any stocks in which you lack conviction. It's also a good time to be more conservative when you put money into the market. Rather than investing every dollar, consider building a cash position in your portfolio.

Above all, focus on creating wealth over the long term rather than navigating volatility in the short term. The S&P 500 has returned 10.2% annually over the last 30 years, and there is no reason to believe the next 30 years will be much different.

Should you buy stock in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $436,126!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,053,659!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 885% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2026.

Trevor Jennewine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.