The Stock Market Sounds an Alarm Seen Just 1 Time Before. History Says This Will Happen Next.

Key Points

The S&P 500 has returned 16% this year despite shocking tariffs, but the index recently sounded an alarm last seen when the dot-com bubble burst in 2000.

The S&P 500 recorded a CAPE ratio of 39.5 in October; the stock market has only been that expensive during one other period in history -- and it didn't end well.

Despite the S&P 500 trading at an unsustainable valuation, Wall Street analysts expect the index to advance more than 10% in the next year.

10 stocks we like better than S&P 500 Index ›

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has advanced 16% year to date. The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, strong earnings, and a surprisingly resilient economy have kept investors bullish despite the severe tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

However, the S&P 500 just sounded an alarm not seen since the dot-com bubble imploded in early 2000 -- and it portends more difficult days ahead for the stock market. Here's what investors should know.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

History says the S&P 500 could drop 30% over the next three years

Investors frequently use the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio to determine whether entire stock market indexes like the S&P 500 are overvalued. The metric is also known as the Shiller P/E ratio because it was created by Nobel-winning economist Robert Shiller.

Whereas traditional P/E multiples are based on trailing-12-month earnings, CAPE multiples are based on the average inflation-adjusted earnings from the past decade. Extending the time period provides a more balanced picture by smoothing ups and downs caused by natural fluctuations in the business cycle.

The S&P 500 recorded a CAPE ratio of 39.5 in October, the highest reading in 25 years. The ratio has achieved such a rich valuation during just one other period in history: It drifted above 39 in early 1999 as the dot-com bubble formed and remained above that level for 22 months until the dot-com bubble burst in late 2000.

Consider this context: The S&P 500 was created in 1957 (which was 826 months ago), and its CAPE ratio has exceeded 39 during just 22 months. That means the stock market has been this expensive less than 3% of the time through history, and past incidents generally preceded severe drawdowns.

Listed are the S&P 500's best, worst, and average returns over different periods after achieving a CAPE ratio above 39.

Time Period S&P 500 Best Return S&P 500 Worst Return S&P 500 Average Return One year 16% (28%) (4%) Two years 8% (43%) (20%) Three years (10%) (43%) (30%)

As shown, after recording a monthly CAPE ratio above 39, the S&P 500 has usually declined during the next one and two years, and it has always declined over the next three years. In fact, history says the S&P 500 will plummet 30% by late 2028.

Of course, past performance is never a guarantee of future results, but investors would be foolish to dismiss this information outright. The CAPE ratio is generally a poor predictor of near-term returns, because the market can remain irrational for long periods. But the CAPE ratio has historically been a good indicator of long-term patterns.

Wall Street still sees upside in the stock market

S&P 500 companies reported earnings that were much better than expected in the first and second quarters, and growth is forecast to increase next year. The Wall Street consensus says S&P 500 companies will report 14% earnings growth in 2026, up from 11% in 2025, according to LSEG.

In turn, many analysts have an optimistic outlook for the stock market, at least in the near term. The median bottom-up forecast -- constructed by aggregating the individual target prices on every stock in the index -- says the S&P 500 will climb to 7,560 over the next year, according to FactSet Research. That implies nearly 11% upside from its current level of 6,838.

That leaves investors in a tricky position: History says the stock market currently trades at an unsustainable valuation, yet Wall Street expects the S&P 500 to deliver double-digit returns in the next year. Investors should reconcile those opposing views in whatever way makes them feel most comfortable.

To elaborate, if your time horizon is five-plus years, then drawdowns are less concerning. In that scenario, it makes sense to stay invested in high-conviction stocks, while building a cash position to capitalize on future declines.

Alternatively, if your time horizon is one or two years, a severe drawdown could be catastrophic. In that scenario, it makes to reduce exposure to stocks.

Should you invest $1,000 in S&P 500 Index right now?

Before you buy stock in S&P 500 Index, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and S&P 500 Index wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $587,288!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,243,688!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Trevor Jennewine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends FactSet Research Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.