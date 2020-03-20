Stock Market Slides As New York Goes on Lockdown. 'Are We There Yet?'

Earlier today, the S&P 500 looked like it might have a chance to finally put two winning days together for the first time in quite while. Not right now after New Yorkers were told to stay home.

Earlier today, the S&P 500 looked like it might have a chance to finally put two winning days together for the first time in quite while. Not right now after New Yorkers were told to stay home.

1 p.m. Earlier today, the S&P 500 looked like it might have a chance to finally put two winning days together for the first time in quite while. Not right now.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped 105.61 points, or 0.5%, to 19,981.58, while S&P 500 has fallen 0.9% to 2386.68, and the Nasdaq Composite has dipped 0.1% to 7,144.53, as it continues to hold up better than other markets.

What caused the sudden selloff? Blame New York. At 11 a.m., Gov. Andrew Cuomo told all New Yorkers to stay home. The market tried to hold up, but eventually the bottom fell out. Now it’s a question of whether the market can contain the losses. “Not good,” writes Evercore ISI’s Dennis DeBusschere. “[But] if [the] market doesn’t crash it will give us some hope that A TON of bad news is priced in. Let’s see.”

But it’s not just New York. President Trump and his coronavirus task force are doing their thing. Trump said that he’s not considering a nationwide lockdown—yet—but that he’s using the Defense Act to help states get masks and ventilators. Scary stuff.

But the market is doing its best to hold support. For the S&P 500, that’s at 2350. The longer support holds, the better the odds that the market can bounce.

But if it breaks, more downside could be ahead. “It’s like being a kid again in the backseat of the car,” writes Wellington Shields’ Frank Gretz. “Are we there yet? Almost was the usual answer. This seems true of a market low as well—to believe that, you have to understand something that for now is all but impossible to understand.”

We’ll have to if this is going to end.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.