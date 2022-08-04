Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Dutch Bros a Buy Now?

When the S&P 500 tumbled into bear-market territory halfway through the year, it wasn't surprising that many stocks were trading down. The market has been especially unkind to former highfliers like drive-thru coffee shop Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS).

Dutch Bros stock is down 54% from the highs it hit following its initial public offering last September on fears that a recession will cause growth to slow. When consumers tighten their belts, coffee shop coffee is an easy discretionary purchase to cut out to save money.

While the drive-thru coffee slinger is still forecasting it will open more stores this year (130) than previously planned, it also reduced its growth rate guidance from the mid-teens to 10% to 15% growth. It's not a material impact yet, but it's clear there is a toll being taken, especially after it had to raise prices.

Still, it would be a mistake to think Dutch Bros is not an outstanding growth stock. It only has a small sliver of the market so far, but its long-term potential remains significant.

Driving growth higher

Recently geolocation data specialist Placer.ai found that of all the major coffee shops nationwide, there was only one that was recording growth: Dutch Bros.

Certainly, a part of that was because of its pace of new store openings, and same-store visits were down ever so slightly in June. Still, the data shows Dutch Bros customers are willing to drive farther to buy its coffee, whereas rivals Starbucks and Dunkin' Brands are having difficulty just treading water with store visits.

Dutch Bros isn't immune from inflationary pressures, and surging gas prices were the biggest threat it faced last quarter. CEO John Ricci told analysts on the earnings conference call: "I will tell you that in mid-March when gas prices jumped the way they did, we saw an immediate flip on our daily sales. It was almost to the day."

Yet, with a presence of only 600 stores in just a dozen states, there is still plenty of country for Dutch Bros to drive through and grow. It sees a market for 4,000 locations in the next 10 to 15 years, and by not even being overly aggressive with its growth plans, its existing store count could readily double in the next few years.

Wake up to this opportunity

Americans love their coffee, with the National Coffee Association saying 66% of adults drink the beverage and consume 517 million cups daily. Mornings are naturally the time when we have our cup of joe (84% have it with breakfast) but over a quarter of us drink it when we're away from home, up 8% compared to 2021.

That's no surprise since people are increasingly returning to work, but it's also a good sign for Dutch Bros as it grows out its store footprint in the years ahead. The coffee stock's business model has proved to be a winner so far, and investors should expect to be rewarded many times over for the next decade and beyond.

10 stocks we like better than Dutch Bros Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dutch Bros Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short July 2022 $85 calls on Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.