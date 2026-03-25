Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Glorious Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street

Key Points

Wall Street analysts have a reached a bullish consensus on shares of CrowdStrike and Workiva, and the broader market sell-off might be an opportunity to buy both.

CrowdStrike is one of the world's top cybersecurity vendors, and its annual recurring revenue could be poised to almost quadruple over the next decade.

Workiva's flagship platform helps large organizations aggregate their data for reporting purposes, and the company's revenue growth is accelerating.

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The S&P 500 is off to a rocky start to 2026, having declined by over 7% from its January peak. Investors are trimming their exposure to stocks and other risk assets amid rising economic uncertainty and ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have muddied the earnings outlook for corporate America.

But throughout history, the stock market has always recovered from periods of uncertainty, so this could be an opportunity for investors to scoop up shares in high-quality companies at a discount. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Workiva (NYSE: WK) are two stocks worth considering -- they are down 9% and 26% this year, respectively, but are packed with long-term potential.

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The majority of the analysts tracked by The Wall Street Journal have given both stocks a buy rating, and their consensus price targets point to significant upside. Here's why the Street's bullishness might be justified.

The case for CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike developed the Falcon cybersecurity platform, one of the industry's few all-in-one solutions for enterprises. Businesses can choose from 33 different Falcon modules (products) that protect cloud networks, employee identities, endpoints (computers and devices), and everything in between, to create a custom cybersecurity solution that precisely meets their needs.

Falcon uses artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to automate the entire cybersecurity process, and they are trained on over 1 trillion daily security events, so they are constantly learning and improving. CrowdStrike continues to expand Falcon's capabilities, especially when it comes to protecting businesses using AI, because chatbots, agents, and other applications create entirely new attack surfaces for hackers to exploit.

For example, CrowdStrike launched Next-Gen Identity Security last August, which uses a "zero standing privileges" framework to revoke access to sensitive corporate assets for both human and digital identities when it is no longer needed. In other words, when an AI agent is deployed to complete a specific task, it must periodically verify its identity to maintain access to the business's data and applications. Therefore, if a malicious actor hijacks an agent, they won't have open-ended access to the business's valuable assets.

The Wall Street Journal tracks 55 analysts who cover CrowdStrike stock, and 33 have given it a buy rating. Six others are in the overweight (bullish) camp, while the remaining 16 recommend holding. None of the analysts recommends selling. Their consensus price target is $489.07, which suggests the stock could climb by 20% over the next 12 months or so, but the Street-high target of $706 points to an even greater potential upside of 72% instead.

However, long-term investors could yield even bigger rewards. CrowdStrike had a record $5.2 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR) at the conclusion of its fiscal 2026 (ended Jan. 31), but the company believes it could nearly quadruple that figure to $20 billion by fiscal 2036. Therefore, investors who are willing to hold the stock for the next decade could earn returns far beyond Wall Street's most bullish short-term forecasts.

The case for Workiva

Large organizations use dozens, and sometimes even hundreds, of digital applications to run their day-to-day operations. This creates a nightmare for managers who need to track workflows and manually collect data from each individual app, but Workiva built a platform to solve that problem. It plugs into every major productivity app, system of record, and storage platform, and aggregates their data onto its dashboard.

This creates a single source of truth for the entire organization. Once data is aggregated, the platform offers a portfolio of ready-made templates so managers can rapidly compile reports for their executive teams, and even regulators like the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Last year, Workiva introduced an AI-powered assistant called Workiva AI, which further enhances its platform. With a few simple prompts, Workiva AI can instantly turn tabulated data into actionable insights, or draft generic disclosures for regulatory filings. For managers who aren't familiar with using AI, Workiva offers an entire library of ready-made prompts to help them hit the ground running.

By the end of last year, around 30% of Workiva's 6,624 customers had already started using Workiva AI, signaling rapid uptake. The company generated a record $885 million in total revenue in 2025, up 20% compared to the prior year. That growth rate accelerated from 17% in 2024, so the business is carrying some real momentum.

The Wall Street Journal tracks 14 analysts who cover Workiva stock, and 11 have given it a buy rating, with the remaining three in the overweight camp. In other words, there is an extremely bullish consensus on this stock. The analysts' average price target of $89.45 points to a potential upside of 47% over the next 12 months, while the Street-high target of $102 implies the stock could soar by 68% instead.

Should you buy stock in CrowdStrike right now?

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Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike and Workiva. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.