Stock Market Rollercoaster Continues into June

The topsy-turvy nature of current market conditions continued today: up ahead of the open, down at the close. The Dow had another wide swing — 700 points from highs to lows intra-day — and closed -177 points, -0.54%. The Nasdaq dropped -0.72% while the S&P 500 was even a smidge worse, -0.75%. The small-cap Russell 2000 outperformed the others, -0.49% by the close.



Manufacturing reports for May were mixed, but within an historically healthy range: the S&P Global PMI Manufacturing headline came in at 57.0, beneath the 57.5 from the previous month and estimated 57.3 for last month. ISM Manufacturing, however, grew to 56.1% versus 55.4% for April and 54.5% expected. As we saw in other releases today, Manufacturing is holding its own in our current economy.



JOLTS data for April came in-line with expectations for 11.4 million job openings, down only slightly from the 11.5 million reported for March. Job quits were also dead-even month over month at 4.4 million, with the March number revised slightly downward. In today’s Beige Book, all districts reported a still-tight labor market in the U.S., and this data would bear this out.



Elsewhere in the Beige Book, consumer softness and weaker residential real estate marked the period, with four districts reporting growth slowing from the previous report and three explicitly concerned about a coming recession. Labor market tightness were seen as the biggest obstacle to growth, followed by supply chain issues. In some coastal districts, hiring freezes are being undertaken for the first time since early in the pandemic.



Labor market assessment works as something of a precursor to jobs reports beginning tomorrow — which brings us not only weekly jobless claims but a one-day-delayed ADP ADP private-sector payroll release — and Friday, where we’ll get the non-farm payroll report from the U.S. government. It’s expected 299K private-sector jobs were created last month, whereas the consensus for non-farm payrolls is 328K.



Chewy CHWY shares have blasted off more than +20% in late trading this Wednesday, on a swing to positive earnings for its fiscal Q1 report: +$0.04 per share versus expectations of -$0.12. Revenues were lower than expected, however: $2.43 billion in the quarter, versus $2.47 billion in the Zacks consensus. It’s the first positive earnings quarter in the company’s last three.



GameStop GME also reported Q1 results after Wednesday’s close, putting up reverse mixed numbers from Chewy: a bottom line of -$2.08 per share missed the -$1.37 expected by a wide margin, though revenues in the quarter came in at $1.38 billion, ahead of the $1.35 billion in the Zacks consensus. Shares popped +6% on the news in late trading; the stock is still -20% year to date and -57% from this time a year ago.



Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.