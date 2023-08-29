Stock Market News Today, 8/29/23 – Futures Edge Lower After a Good Start to the Week

U.S. stock futures inched lower on early Tuesday, following a positive start to August’s last trading week. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were down by 0.10%, 0.05%, and 0.02%, respectively, at 4:27 a.m., EST, August 29.

August has been a difficult month for the U.S. stock market, with all three major indices in the red on a month-to-date basis. Macro uncertainty and concerns about further rate hikes have weighed on investor sentiment.

On Tuesday, traders will pay attention to certain key economic releases, including the June House Price Index, JOLTS job openings report for July, and the consumer confidence data for August. These reports will give key insights about how the economy is faring and help the Federal Reserve make a decision about interest rates.

Earnings reports scheduled for Tuesday include Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) and consumer electronics retailer Best Buy (NYSE:BBY). Wall Street expects Nio to report a loss in the second quarter and lower sales, as deliveries declined amid challenging economic conditions in China. Also, Best Buy’s Q2 earnings are projected to fall compared to the prior-year quarter due to the impact of macro headwinds on consumer spending.

Coming to company-specific news, American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) has been slapped with the largest-ever fine for tarmac delays by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Meanwhile, OpenAI, the start-up whose ChatGPT tool triggered the ongoing buzz around generative artificial intelligence (AI), has launched the business version of its AI chatbot called ChatGPT Enterprise.

Elsewhere, European indices moved higher, reflecting positive momentum across several global markets.

Asia-Pacific Markets Closed Higher on Tuesday

Asia-Pacific indices ended in the green on Tuesday, extending their solid Monday gains. Chinese indices fared better than their Japanese counterparts. As per the latest data, Japan’s unemployment rate for July came in at 2.7%, higher than the 2.5% estimate of experts.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices closed higher by 1.95%, 1.20%, and 2.17%, respectively. Shares of struggling real-estate developer China Evergrande declined over 14% on Tuesday, after falling nearly 80% yesterday. The embattled property developer resumed trading on Monday after 17 months of suspension.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices were up 0.18% and 0.16% higher, respectively, on Tuesday.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.