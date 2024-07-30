Last Updated: 4:00 PM EST

Stock indices finished today’s trading session mixed amid a slew of new economic data. The Nasdaq 100 (NDX) and the S&P 500 (SPX) fell 1.38% and 0.5%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.5%.

On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its JOLTs Job Openings report, which helps measure job vacancies in the U.S. The number came in at 8.184 million job openings for June, above the expected 8.02 million. However, this is lower than the previous report, which saw 8.23 million job openings. Interestingly, job openings have been in an overall decline since peaking at 11.855 million back in May 2022’s report.

In addition, the Conference Board put out its Consumer Confidence report, which, as the name suggests, measures the consumers’ confidence in the economy. This report is believed to be a leading indicator for spending patterns as optimistic consumers are more likely to spend as opposed to pessimistic ones. For July, consumer confidence came in at 100.3, which was higher than expectations of 99.7. Interestingly, this was higher than last month’s reading of 97.8.

Lastly, Standard & Poor’s released its United States S&P/Case-Shiller House Price Index Composite – 20 n.s.a. This report measures the change in house prices in 20 metropolitan areas.

On a year-over-year basis, home prices increased by 6.8% in May, higher than the expected 6.5%. In addition, prices increased 1% on a month-over-month basis. This is on top of the previous month’s increase of 1.4%.

Investors could be reacting negatively to the better-than-expected data because it may give the Federal Reserve reason to delay interest rate cuts. In fact, the market is currently pricing in an 85.8% chance of a rate cut in September, which is down from last week’s implied probability of 92.2%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

First Published: 5:14 AM EST

U.S. futures inched slightly higher on Tuesday morning as investors looked ahead to the release of key corporate earnings and the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were up by about 0.21%, 0.19%, and 0.09%, respectively, at 4:15 a.m. EST, July 30.

In yesterday’s regular trading session, the Dow fell 0.12%, but the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.08% and 0.07%, respectively. In major news, On Semiconductor (ON) jumped 11.5% after the chipmaker reported strong results for the second quarter. Further, Tesla (TSLA) was up 5.6% after Morgan Stanley (MS) elevated TSLA to its “Top Pick” in the U.S. auto sector.

The central bank’s policy meeting is scheduled to begin today. Investors are looking for clues about potential interest rate cuts this year when the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) concludes its meeting on Wednesday. Furthermore, July’s Consumer Confidence Index, which highlights the confidence among consumers about economic activity, will be released today.

On the corporate earnings front, Microsoft (MSFT), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Merck (MRK), PayPal (PYPL), SoFi (SOFI), Starbucks (SBUX), Pinterest (PINS), and Procter & Gamble (PG) are among the key companies to report results this week.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield was up at the time of writing, floating near 4.18%. At the same time, WTI crude oil futures trended lower, hovering near $75.71 per barrel as of the last check.

Elsewhere, European markets opened higher on Tuesday as traders awaited the U.K. and U.S. central bank decisions.

Asia-Pacific Markets Ended Lower on Tuesday

Most Asia-Pacific indices closed lower today as investors braced for a pivotal week of central bank meetings, economic data releases, and major U.S. earnings reports.

China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices ended lower by 0.43% and 0.54%, respectively. Also, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and Japan’s Topix index closed down by 1.43% and 0.19%, respectively. However, Japan’s Nikkei index gained by 0.15%.

Interested in more economic insights? Tune in to our LIVE webinar.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.