Last Updated: 4:28 PM EST

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red after a slew of economic data. The Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 1.06%, 0.6%, and 0.86%, respectively.

On Thursday, the National Association of Realtors released its Pending Home Sales report, which measures the month-over-month change in the number of home sales that have yet to close but are contracted to be sold. This measure excludes homes that are newly constructed.

During April, Pending Home Sales decreased by 7.7% compared to March, which was worse than the expected -1.1% drop. This is after a 3.6% increase in the previous report.

First Published: 5:00 AM EST

U.S. futures traded lower on Thursday morning following a sharp drop of 16% in Salesforce’s (CRM) stock price yesterday. The decline came after the company missed Q1 sales estimates and provided a lower-than-expected outlook for the second quarter. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were down by about 0.48%, 0.47%, and 0.89%, respectively, at 4:33 a.m. EST, May 30.

Yesterday, all three major indices—the Nasdaq Composite, the S&P 500, and the Dow Jones—closed lower by 0.6%, 0.7%, and 1.1%, respectively. The decline was due to four-week high U.S. Treasury yields, robust Consumer Confidence data for May, and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.

In majorstock market news activist investor Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management has reportedly sold his entire stake in Walt Disney (DIS) after losing a proxy battle in April. Also, shares of American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) were down over 9% in yesterday’s extended trading session on mixed Q1 results.

In key economic reports, investors are looking ahead to the release of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth estimate for the first quarter. Further, Weekly Jobless Claims data for the week ended May 24 will be released today.

On the earnings front, Dollar General (DG), Best Buy (BBY), Dell (DELL), Costco (COST), Kohl’s (KSS), Nordstrom (JWN), Foot Locker (FL), Marvell (MRVL), and Zscaler (ZS) are among the companies that will report their quarterly numbers today.

Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year treasury yield was down at the time of writing, floating near 4.59%. At the same time, WTI crude oil futures trended lower, hovering near $78.81 per barrel as of the last check.

Elsewhere, European indices opened slightly higher as investors awaited the release of the Eurozone’s Economic Confidence, Unemployment, and Consumer Confidence data, due later today.

Asia-Pacific Markets Traded Lower Today

Asia-Pacific indices closed lower today as traders are looking forward to key economic data releases from Japan and China on Friday.

China’s Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component indices declined 0.62% and 0.32%, respectively. Also, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 1.34%. At the same time, Japan’s Nikkei and Topix indices closed lower by 1.3% and 0.56%, respectively.

